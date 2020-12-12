KFD extinguishes house fire early Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire Saturday morning off of N Bertrand Street & Woodbine Avenue.

According to KFD, the fire started on the porch area around 5:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out safely and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-fire related issues.

