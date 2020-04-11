KFD extinguishes kitchen fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters worked Friday night to extinguish a fire believed to have started in a residential kitchen.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, at 10:21 p.m. Friday, KFD units responded to the 6000 block of Oak Road for report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and all residents safely outside.

Fire crews went to work extinguishing the flames which were coming from the kitchen.

KFD said the fire appeared to have started near the stove top and most of the fire damage was contained to the room of origin.

No injuries are reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and two children.

