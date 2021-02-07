KFD: Family uninjured, pet dies following Saturday night fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department confirmed Saturday night that one pet has died and a family has been displaced after a house fire.

According to KFD, crews responded to the 5th Street in Knoxville to the report of a fire.

A news release from the department said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-car garage below a brick duplex. All four tenants from one of the units had self-evacuated safely, the second unit was vacant.

KFD said one pet, a family dog, died due to conditions from the fire.

The incident remains under investigation, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.