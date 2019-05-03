KFD firefighter recounts first big assignment battling recycling plant fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A rookie firefighter's first time facing the flames, as a Knoxville Fire Department fireman, was massively memorable and great learning experience.

"Being my first working fire that I'd really been on, it was pretty mind-blowing that something that big could happen so fast," said KFD firefighter Christopher Braun.

Braun shared with WATE 6 On Your Side his account from the massive fire that broke out at a North Knoxville recycling plant.

Tacking the blaze that broke out at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility was Braun's first big assignment as a Knoxville firefighter.

"I was stationed over on the railroad tracks back behind the facility. And we had a water monitor set up... Sprayed water the whole night. We didn't stop the whole time I was here," Braun said.

Braun, first responding to the scene Wednesday evening, stayed there fighting nearly 12 hours.

His immediate reaction, he said, "When I first got there I was like 'Wow. Big.' It's a lot of people, a lot of smoke. Then when we got close and could start seeing the flames and stuff, it was really big."

The smoke - so many of us saw it, trailing for miles across the city Wednesday.

But Braun's got a vantage point of the scene not many have, describing his view from the front lines.

"It just looks like a big pile of twisted, burnt trash and metal. Just a big mangled mess. It looks like a mess," he said.

And the toughest part of the fire that lasted more than 48 hours was, he says actually wasn't the flames or fighting them.

"I'd say keeping everybody rested so they can stay focused and keep working on the same task. And communication is always a big key, I think we did a really good job."

Now, he's crediting teamwork, with dozens of firefighters working together to put out the flames. At peak time, over 60 firefighters were on the scene, plus police and other support personnel. A large response to a large incident, definitely left an impression on the rookie.

"They had command. They were just giving us feedback on what to do and when to do it, how to do it. It works good like that, when we all work as a team and everything comes down the line. Got the job done."

