KFD: Man taken to hospital after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire officials said late Thursday that a man had been hospitalized after a house fire that investigators say was caused by a wood-burning stove.

According to Knoxville Fire Department’s Capt. D.J. Corcoran, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, KFD units responded to the 2400 block of McCroskey Avenue for a reported house fire. When fire crews arrived they found heavy flames coming from the back portion of the home, with one resident fighting the fire with a garden hose, while his roommate was trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters entered the fiery structure to search for the victim; finding the man unconscious on the floor in a back bedroom and were able to pull him outside the home and begin resuscitation efforts before ambulance crews transported the man to the hospital with severe smoke inhalation.

Corcoran went on to say that additional manpower fought the flames that had already claimed the back porch, two bedrooms and reached into the attic area.

Fire investigators determined the fire started from a wood-burning stove on the covered back porch, then radiated into the living quarters of the home.

No other persons were injured. The American Red Cross will assist the fire victims.

