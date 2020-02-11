KFD offers tips for staying safe during a flood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee has seen rain for days on end now, which led to flooding in many parts fo the region last week.

As the rain continues, so do those concerns over flooding.

Knoxville Fire Department Captain DJ Corcoran stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about staying safe during flood conditions.

Here are a few tips he shared:

Stay up to date

Keep an eye on the local weather forecast for alerts, consider a battery-powered weather radio in case of a power outage.

Understand the area you’re in

If you are in an area prone to extremely high floodwaters, plan ahead and evacuate early. Never climb into a closed attic space to avoid rising water, you can become trapped and drown. It is safer to climb to the roof where rescuers can spot you.

Driving can be dangerous

When in your vehicle, avoid bridges spanning fast-moving water, bridges can wash away without warning. Never drive, walk or swim in moving floodwaters. Six inches of moving water can sweep you off your feet, and one foot can cause your vehicle to float out of control and be swept away. Remember — “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

Don’t drive through floodwater

If you make that mistake and floodwaters are filling your vehicle and carrying it into possibly deeper water, it is safer for you to get out of the vehicle taking your chances making it too dry land, rather than to become trapped and drown.

