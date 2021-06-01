KFD responds to house fire on Sutherland Ave. Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire at a house in the 2700 block of Sutherland Avenue Tuesday evening.

KFD says just before 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to Lot 21 for a trailer fire. As crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of being dispatched.

KFD reports crews have answered several calls to this address in the past few days, which has prompted the department’s Fire Prevention Office to follow up with the occupants.