KFD responds to North Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a Monday evening house fire in North Knoxville.

According to KFD spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran, the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Cecil Avenue with KFD units responding around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. While firefighters began extinguishing the flames, additional manpower laddered an upstairs window to provide a means of egress for interior crews searching for any possible victims, with none found, Corcoran said.

Firefighters had the flames under control within thirty minutes, with no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross will assist the two adult individuals who are displaced after the fire.

