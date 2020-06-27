KFD responds to restaurant fire on East Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a restaurant on East Magnolia Avenue Friday night.

KFD officials said at 8:24 p.m., its units responded to Chandler’s Restaurant, 3101 E. Magnolia Ave. for report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The restaurant was closed at the time, KFD said, passersby spotted the smoke and called 911 to report.

At first blush, KFD said, the fire appears to have started near or around a warming drawer in the kitchen area.

Fire investigators were on the scene late Friday night to determine the exact cause and quite a bit of smoke and fire damage was documented.

No injuries to firefighters occurred during this incident.

