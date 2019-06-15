KFD working house fire in South Knoxville early Saturday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KFD ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KFD ) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - The Knoxville Fire Department is reporting that they are working a house fire in South Knoxville Saturday morning.

KFD responding to a house fire on the 2000 block of Lincoln St. around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and had the fire under control within 10 minutes, while others searched for any victims and didn't find any.

The structure is a "step house," which places homeless veterans in homes in Knoxville.

One of the residents admitted to fire officials that he had been attempting to dry personal papers in the microwave; then took the hot paper with dry brown spots outside the home and placed them near the back door. Shortly after he spotted the flames which had climbed the outer wall and dialed 911.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.