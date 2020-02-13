KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned house at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Street.
The KFD found heavy smoke coming from a Victorian-style home near Oldham Avenue.
According to KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran a business owner adjacent to the structure told firefighters that he had seen homeless there on several occasions and thought there might be someone inside.
Firefighters searched the property and no individuals were found. The fire has since been brought under control.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik in Cayce, SC
- B-21 bomber night flights might have started at Area 51
- Wheeling woman’s plea to Congress makes national news
- KFD works morning fire at abandoned house on Central Street
- TN bill that would remove license requirements for 25+ jobs filed for introduction