KFD works morning fire at abandoned house on Central Street

The Knoxville Fire Department worked a fire Thursday, Feb. 13, at an abandoned home on Central Avenue. No one was at the residence at the time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned house at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Street.

The KFD found heavy smoke coming from a Victorian-style home near Oldham Avenue.

According to KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran a business owner adjacent to the structure told firefighters that he had seen homeless there on several occasions and thought there might be someone inside.

Firefighters searched the property and no individuals were found. The fire has since been brought under control.

