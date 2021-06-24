Kicking it: Knoxville youth get active during summer break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville partnered with the Emerald Youth Foundation to help get kids active during summer break.

They have created a program called Soccer in the City. Through the month of June, children and teens have had the opportunity to learn from a professional soccer coach, who taught them technical soccer skills.

“We’ve got people here from middle and high schools from all over the community playing together, working on their skills, having fun supporting each other and getting healthy and just enjoying soccer,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Emerald Youth will be holding a South Knoxville summer bash event starting at 3:00 p.m. on June 25. It will be held on the corner of Daylily Drive and Joe Lewis Road. The event is open to children grades first through 12th, there will be games, prizes and snacks.