‘Kid A’ riffic: Fun in the Park’ brings summer fun to Knoxville Parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is holding “Kid A’ riffic: Fun in the Park” through the end of July.

Every Wednesday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city will meet in a different park and offer hands-on crafts and activities for children ages 2 to 10.

June 2 – Suttree Landing

June 9 – Victor Ashe Park

June 16 – World’s Fair Park

June 23 – Lakeshore Park

June 30 – Ashely Nicole Dream Playground

July 7 – Holston River Park

July 14 – Adair Park

July 21 – West Hills Park

July 28 – World’s Fair Park

Knoxville Parks & Recreation, Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, Knox County Public Library, Friends of the Knox County Public Library, Muse Knoxville, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, KAT, YMCA East Tennessee, Home Depot, and Home Federal Bank are all working together to help put this event together.