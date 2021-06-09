‘Kid A’ riffic: Fun in the Park’ brings summer fun to Knoxville Parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is holding “Kid A’ riffic: Fun in the Park” through the end of July.
Every Wednesday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city will meet in a different park and offer hands-on crafts and activities for children ages 2 to 10.
- June 2 – Suttree Landing
- June 9 – Victor Ashe Park
- June 16 – World’s Fair Park
- June 23 – Lakeshore Park
- June 30 – Ashely Nicole Dream Playground
- July 7 – Holston River Park
- July 14 – Adair Park
- July 21 – West Hills Park
- July 28 – World’s Fair Park
Knoxville Parks & Recreation, Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, Knox County Public Library, Friends of the Knox County Public Library, Muse Knoxville, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, KAT, YMCA East Tennessee, Home Depot, and Home Federal Bank are all working together to help put this event together.