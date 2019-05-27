Kidnap suspect arrested in Clay County after week-long manhunt
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A man accused of kidnapping a Cumberland County woman at gunpoint and was on the run for a week has been captured in Clay County.
Arrested is George Edwin Hardin, 57, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
On May 19, Crossville police officers responded to Elite Market, 4050 127 North on a call about a man holding a gun on a woman in a car. A short time later, deputies in Clay County got a call from a store in Celina, Tennessee, that a woman was at Obed River Market screaming and that the man she was with had a gun.
Officers found the woman safe at Obed River Market, but Hardin ran from them and got away. Law enforcement officers had been searching for him since then.
Harden was out on parole for first-degree murder, armed robbery, and rape.
Hardin was wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, armed dangerous felon, reckless endangerment and felony possession of a firearm.
Local News
National News
