Kidney recipient honors the life of donor - his own son - at local kidney walk Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A local couple laced up their shoes for Sunday's East Tennessee Kidney Walk at the UT Gardens. They're both a donor and recipient family.

"We're here because of the many gifts that our son donated through his death. His daddy has one of his kidneys," Julia Davis said.

She and her husband Luther marched in Sunday's Kidney Walk - not only to honor their son's memory but to celebrate his gift of life.

"It's both joyous and sad. To see all these other families out here who have survived both as donor families and recipient families is very helpful and encouraging," Davis said.

Their son, 23-year-old Nathan, was killed in a car crash in January.

He chose organ donation - giving life to six different people.

One of them was his father.

"We have some excitement in our lives and a lot hope for the future, and a lot of that is because we have a little kidney resting in here," said Davis.

The pair shared their story with the crowd of participants at the walk. They're spreading a message close to their hearts.

"Our purpose for being here is to encourage people to consider organ donation. We want to advocate for that," Davis said.

They're highlighting the importance of giving life for the people who might not get to continue living without it.

Julia and Luther were two of about 200 walkers at the event Sunday. Organizers said they raised almost $70,000 - money that goes toward fighting kidney disease.