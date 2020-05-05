Kingsport man battles for 30 minutes to catch monster fish on Nolichucky River

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – TWRA showcased a monster catch from Monday by a Kingsport man, who hooked this, “Mack Daddy Musky,” on the Nolichucky River.

The legend of Luke Herndon’s catch grows as he caught the muskie while on a kayak below the dam at Davy Crockett Reservoir.

Muskie are part of the pike family and typically measure 28 to 48 inches in length and weigh 15 to 36 pounds, but this one is a bit bigger.

TWRA says Herndon fought the fish for 30 minutes before grabbing a quick photo, and releasing the muskie back to the water.

Keep fishing Luke!

