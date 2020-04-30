Kingsport PD: Sevier Co. man arrested following shooting involving 14-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police said a man is in custody following an early morning shooting.

According to police, they responded to the reported shooting on Westfield Drive around 6:30 a.m. where they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was identified as Lazarith E. Freeman, 20, of Kodak, Tennessee.

Kingsport Police reported, “With the assistance of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and other law enforcement agencies, Mr. Freeman is now in custody.”

Authorities said Freeman is now facing charges of Felony Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Evidence.

Police said neither the suspect or victim are residents of Kingsport, “however, both were believed to be acquainted prior to the shooting.”

No further information was immediately available as police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES: