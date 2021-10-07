KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All Kingston city park restrooms have been closed until further notice due to vandalism.

City officials said taxpayer dollars will have to go towards replacing five paper towel dispensers, seven soap dispensers, three toilet paper dispensers, one light fixture and one sink. They believe the total cost of these replacements will be $1,300.

“Our city employees built those restrooms, and work hard to keep them clean,” city officials said in a Facebook post. “We’re proud to have such nice facilities and certainly share in the frustration over this. It’s sad that some feel the need to ruin things for everyone else.”

The Kingston Police Department said they are aware of the “devious licks” trend, the popular TikTok challenge that first hit schools, and they believe it could be related to the vandalism.

The city said they are working to get more cameras installed around their facilities, but they still won’t be able to prove anything that happens inside the bathrooms.