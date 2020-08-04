Knox Asian Fests hosts virtual Asian cooking classes in lieu of festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox Asian Fest is celebrating virtually with online cooking classes, in lieu of the 7th Annual Knox Asian Festival.

From sushi rolls and Japanese pizza to Korean Kimchi and Oyako bowls, the Asian culture in East Tennessee is still being celebrated with these incredible dishes, despite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to join these virtual classes by becoming a member of the Knox Asian Festival. Memberships are $25 give access to all four virtual cooking classes.

Here’s the line up for the month of August:

Wednesday, August 5- How to Make Japanese Pizza

Wednesday, August 12- How to Make Sushi Rolls (California Style)

Wednesday, August 19- How to Make Korean Kimchi

Wednesday, August 26- How to Make Oyako Bowls

Register today and join in on all of the fun!