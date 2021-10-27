KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 30 men and women have started a new career in health care by going through Emergency Medical Technician training with Knox and Blount County emergency ambulance provider American Medical Response.

The training lasts seven and a half weeks. Books, tuition, fees and uniforms are paid for, and participants are paid during the training. At the end of the training, attendees will get their Tennessee EMT license, go through a new employee program, and then begin their work as an EMT.

The training begins in the classroom but throughout the course, students also go out with current EMTs and paramedics to get a hands-on perspective of the work. Students will learn how to assess patients conditions, and then learn a range of treatment options they can use to best help them. In addition, students are also taught how to deal with stress on the job.

Student Stephen Platt says he was drawn to the training because he had a desire to help others. Platt shared a story about his wife being helped by an EMT after a serious fall, one of the reasons he wanted to become one himself. Platt previously worked for the FBI for 22 years before retiring. He views the program as an opportunity for a new start.

“I like being in a position where I can help people and bring them to a point where they can get the help they need as well,” Platt said.

This training is open to anyone over the age of 18 with a high school diploma or GED. The next program is expected to start in March.