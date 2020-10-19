Knox Brew Hub opens in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 10 weeks under renovation, a new bar opened in Downtown Knoxville this week.

Knox Brew Hub just opened on Union Avenue, where the downtown Casual Pint used to sit.

It’s a travel-themed spot, that will serve as the brick-and-mortar location of the popular Knox Brew Tours.

The Hub aims to teach people about the history of craft beer in Knoxville, while serving beers from local breweries.

“We signed our lease the same day the Knox County Health Department shut down bars. At first it was a bit scary and still is scary but we felt like this was an opportunity and we wanted to be apart of Knoxville and grow the beer community is the best way to do it.” Owner/Operator Zack Roskop

Knox Brew Tours also owned by Zack Roskop, has been on standby since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once it’s safe to start back up, The Hub will be the pick-up and drop-off site.

LATEST STORIES