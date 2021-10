KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Brew Tours is traveling west. West Knox Tour, as the name implies, includes breweries that are west of Downtown Knoxville, like Abridged, Albright Grove and Orange Hat.

If you’ve never been on a Knox Brew Tour, patrons learn about the history of each brewery and the brewing process, plus you get to see areas people don’t usually get to see and plenty of beer tastings.

If you’re interested you can book a tour here.