Knox Co. Commission set to vote on Board of Health power shift

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission is set to vote tonight on a proposed ordinance that would strip the Board of Health of its policy-making power.

In December 2020, the commission passed the ordinance on first reading to move the Knox County Board of Health to an advisory role.

In January, second reading was postponed for 90 days, set to be voted on in April. During the March 22 work session, the commission unanimously passed a motion to add the Board of Health ordinance to the March 29 regular voting meeting.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the City-County Building’s Main Assembly Room.