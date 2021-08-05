Knox Co. Health Department hosting World Breastfeeding Week drive-thru event at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is hosting a “Drive-Thru at the Zoo” event to celebrate and promote World Breastfeeding Week. The event begins Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

World Breastfeeding Week is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness and support for breastfeeding and is celebrated every Aug. 1-7. This year’s theme is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility,” which promotes the philosophy that it takes a whole community to protect and support breastfeeding.

Participants at the event at the zoo Thursday can pick up a goodie bag (100 available) with WBW swag as well as information on how to join the Friday Zoom event, “The Virtual Global BIG Latch On,” which is set for 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.