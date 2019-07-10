Knox Co. lawmaker Bill Dunn not running for TN Speaker of the House

Longtime Knox County lawmaker Bill Dunn announced Wednesday he will not run to be the next Speaker of the House.

Rep. Dunn is currently Speaker Pro Tempore, meaning he’s the acting Speaker of the House while the previous Speaker’s resignation is pending.

Glen Casada agreed to resign as Speaker on Aug. 2 following a controversy surrounding lewd and sexist text messages Casada exchanged with his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.

The Republican Caucus has set a meeting for July 24 at 9 a.m. in which Caucus members will choose a nominee to replace Casada after news of his pending resignation following a number of scandals involving his office.

