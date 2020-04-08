1  of  2
Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs stops by Young-Williams Animal Center, makes donation to pet pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Young-Williams Animal Center is closed to the public, but that doesn’t mean they’ve slowed down.

The shelter is still offering adoptions, curbside, and is promoting more than ever its pet resource center and pet food pantry.

They help support the needs of people with pets who are struggling financially.

That need has grown as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people out of their jobs.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is now working with the shelter in the hopes that more people will donate to the cause.

“They become like family – I can’t imagine what it’s be like to have to give up your pet because you’re having financial issues,” Jacobs said. “So anything the community can do to help with supporting Young-Williams is greatly appreciated.”

We’re told the pet resource center is in need of wet and dry dog and cat foods.

They also need toys, playpens and monetary donations for any emergency vet care.

You can make a donation online or schedule a donation drop-off by calling (865) 215-6664.

