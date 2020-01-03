Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs calls special commission meeting on TVA Tower move

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has called for a special commission meeting to talk about contract details on a proposed move of the school district’s headquarters.

For months, there have been talks on the idea of the school district moving its administrative offices from the Andrew Johnson Building to the TVA East Tower.

Mayor Jacobs has said that the move would bring millions of dollars in future savings.

Last month, Jacobs asked for the vote to be delayed to January to allow time for some legal details to be worked out.

The special session is set for Monday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. The mayor’s office says no votes will be taken during this meeting.

