Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs to seek re-election in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday afternoon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced he would run for re-election in 2022.

“Four years ago, I pledged to stay true to my conservative values as Mayor. Nobody could have envisioned a pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed, but I’m proud Knox County has been able to weather the storm without a tax increase. By tightening our belt and making smart cuts, we balanced our budget while continuing to make forward-thinking investments in our community. If re-elected, the public can expect four more years of leadership with conservative values top of mind.” Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs

The Republican primary will be held on May 3, 2022 with the general election following on Aug. 4.

In order to vote, according to Jacobs’ announcement, you need to be registered by April 4, 2022.