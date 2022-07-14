KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Teenagers are able to get their reading on this summer.

The Knox Co. Public Library is offering some ways to combine what they know best while still keeping them connected to the literary world.

Here are some avaialable events coming to the library for teenagers.

July 18:

July 18-23:

  • Shark Week! | Norwood Branch Library | Pick up a packet of shark-themed activities. Learn more about these ocean creatures with STEAM projects and materials.

July 21: 

July 22: 

July 25: 

July 30:

The Knox Co. Public Library website regularly showcases the best and on trend books for teenagers. For more information on how to keep your teenager’s reading, visit their website.