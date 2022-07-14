KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Teenagers are able to get their reading on this summer.

The Knox Co. Public Library is offering some ways to combine what they know best while still keeping them connected to the literary world.

Here are some avaialable events coming to the library for teenagers.

July 18:

Anime Fan Club | Bearden Branch Library |6 p.m.

Cosplay Fashion Show | Cedar Bluff Branch Library | 6:30 p.m.

July 18-23:

Shark Week! | Norwood Branch Library | Pick up a packet of shark-themed activities. Learn more about these ocean creatures with STEAM projects and materials.

July 21:

Teen #BookTok Trivia and Bingo Night | Farragut Branch Library | 6 p.m.

July 22:

Awkward Author Photo Contest | Cedar Bluff Branch Library | submit photos all month

July 25:

Pages and Playlists | Bearden Branch Library | 6 p.m.

July 30:

Teen Advisory Board Kickoff Meeting | Bearden Branch Library | Saturday, July 30 | 12-2 p.m.

The Knox Co. Public Library website regularly showcases the best and on trend books for teenagers. For more information on how to keep your teenager’s reading, visit their website.