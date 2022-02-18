There are two candidates left, but only one can be selected as the new superintendent of Knox County Schools. Now the Knox County Schools Superintendent Search Committee is one step closer after conducting interviews with both finalist on Friday.

The chosen superintendent will be responsible for over 57,000 students. Being seen as not an easy task, each candidate has a plan to be impactful.



“When you spread your thoughts and ideas and your leadership, and they buy in, that’s it. It’s the influence and impact on students,” Dr. Linda Cash, one of the finalists said.



Cash is currently the Director of Schools in Bradley County, TN. With over 2 decades of experience in education, she said she has ideas on how to continue student growth, starting outside the classroom.



“In our school systems across the nation, education has been on a platform where everybody wants to impact it and be part of it, so when you look at that, we can no longer be isolated,” Cash said. “If we have all those community interest out there, they can join together and pour into our schools and we need to accept that and grow from that.”



Dr. Jon Rysewyk, the second finalist has similar goals and believes in community engagement. He’s been Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer for Knox County schools since 2017 and says he is focused in on bettering schools.



“I’m excited that people are interested in education, I think there’s been a re-engagement coming off of the pandemic,” he said. “I think there’s four areas we can become great in.”



Those four include achieving excellence and foundational skills, helping teachers become even better leaders, career empowerment and success for every student. Even with the different plans to success, both candidates believe in student investment.



“We’re the one business, the one organization that actually has the chance to build the future of Knoxville,” Rysewyk said.

Knox County Schools board members said they have a lot to consider, but they will make their final vote on Feb. 22.