Knox Co. Schools moves 3 campuses to online learning ‘to be supportive’ after 4th Austin-East student dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools will move Austin-East Magnet High, Vine Middle Magnet and Sarah Moore Greene Magnet to online learning in support of school communities after a fourth Austin-East student was shot and killed.
KCS says this move is expected to last two school days beginning Thursday, March 11. Students will return to school for in-person instruction after spring break on Monday, March 22.
“This decision was made in an effort to be supportive of school communities and to provide an opportunity for healing in light of recent events. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”Knox County Schools