Knox Co. Schools moves 3 campuses to online learning ‘to be supportive’ after 4th Austin-East student dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools will move Austin-East Magnet High, Vine Middle Magnet and Sarah Moore Greene Magnet to online learning in support of school communities after a fourth Austin-East student was shot and killed.

KCS says this move is expected to last two school days beginning Thursday, March 11. Students will return to school for in-person instruction after spring break on Monday, March 22.