Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together ‘KCS at Home’ educational resources for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools told families Monday night its staff was putting together a plan to provide educational resources for students to learn at home during the school closure through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is called, “KCS at Home,” school officials said and the goal is to provide families with educational resources for all grade levels that will be posted online weekly as well as paper packets and electronic devices provided for some grade levels.

The school district saying it wants to begin handing out materials on Monday, April 6 with all resources will be based on content that had already been taught during the school year.

Participation will be voluntary, officials said, with completion not affecting the student’s grade.

“I know that families want the learning process to continue during the extended closure and that our outstanding teachers are eager to re-connect with their students,” Bob Thomas, KCS superintendent, stated in the release. “Our hope is that this plan will allow those things to happen. We encourage our teachers to reach out to their students to check on their wellbeing and have asked our teachers to be involved and to provide support as needed.”

A detailed plan for “KCS at Home” will possibly be available to KCS families on Wednesday, April 1.