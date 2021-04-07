Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler & colleagues call for border enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 200 sheriffs have signed on to an open letter, calling on the White House to step up border enforcement and stop illegal immigration.

Twelve of those sheriffs are from Tennessee; of those 12 is Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

That letter was spearheaded by a sheriff from Bristol County, Massachusetts. It criticizes President Joe Biden’s border policy, calling the impacts dangerous and troubling.

Sheriff Spangler stuck with the 287G immigration program, which gives deputies some functions of immigration officers, a program that his predecessor J.J. Jones signed up for.

Spangler said in February his office was slowing down immigration enforcement with the Justice Department reviewing 287G under the Biden administration.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Commission put the 287G issue on its agenda for the work session coming up April 19.