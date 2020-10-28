Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office, FBI search for bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators and special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery at the United Community Bank on Kingston Pike.

According to the FBI, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered the bank, located at 10514 Kingston Pike, and presented a note to a teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed during the robbery. The suspect then fled from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators say the suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a red sweatshirt with “NIKE” written on the front. He was wearing a dark baseball style hat with the logo of what appeared to be a large cat, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you know this person or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

