Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 71-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is missing out of South Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

KCSO said overnight that James “Jim” Edward Johnson, 71, is missing from the Smallwood Drive area in South Knox County.

Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 12 around 6 p.m. leaving his address on foot. It is believed that Johnson may be in need of medication. If you have seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.