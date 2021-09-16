Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 71-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is missing out of South Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

KCSO said overnight that James “Jim” Edward Johnson, 71, is missing from the Smallwood Drive area in South Knox County.

Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 12 around 6 p.m. leaving his address on foot. It is believed that Johnson may be in need of medication. If you have seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Happening Right Now: Missing man; Tazewell man's death; Pastor's arrest

Afghan refugee supporters rally in Market Square

Food producers' struggles showing up in checkout line

Some parents want more from Knox County Schools new COVID-19 dashboard

Dolly Parton makes 2021 TIME100 list

More buildings up for demolition at Y-12