Knox Community Action Committee hosting elderly assistance event, donut drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is hoping to provide a tasty way to help older adults in the area.

The CAC is hosting a “Doughnut Drive Thru” from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. Seniors can drive through the John T. O’Connor Senior Center parking lot, 611 Winona St., and get information from Veterans Services, Knoxville Area Transit, financial assistance and even fill out the 2020 census from their car while enjoying coffee and donuts.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and remain in their call during the event. In the event of rain the event will be moved to Aug. 28.