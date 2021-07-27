Knox County adding more parking at the Cove at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After moving the entrance to the Cove at Concord Park, Knox County officials have noticed this has caused some issues with the flow of traffic through the park. They plan on fixing this by creating a one-way loop through the parking lots.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department crews are repaving the overflow gravel parking lot and reconfiguring the main parking lot to form a one-way loop. This will create more parking spaces and give traffic a directed flow through the parking lot. The entrances closed last October will be replaced with grass and large bushed that block the sight of vehicles traveling on S. Northshore drive will be removed.

In the fall, when attendance at the Cove has slowed, crews will return and repave the main parking lot. They will also install larger signage along S. Northshore Drive to better guide visitors to the entrance.

“This is going to be a great project for the community and the county as a whole,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We are always trying to improve our parks and public assets, and this will not only do that but also make it safer for visitors.”