Knox County Administrator of Elections to retire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers has announced his retirement.

According to a statement from the Knox County Election Commission, Rodgers will step down on May 30.

Rodgers citing his reason is to spend more time with his family.

He had served the commission for nine years.

The next meeting of the Knox County Election Commission will be on Tuesday, April 7; the sole purpose of the meeting is to consider the appointment of Assistant Administrator Chris Davis to finish out Rodgers’ term.

