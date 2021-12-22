KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s Advisory Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening. The meeting comes just days after federal health officials announced that the omicron variant is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Health board members are expected to hear updates from the Knox County Health Department and University of Tennessee Medical Center. Also on the agenda is an update on Health Department leadership.

In August, Dr. Martha Buchanan announced her resignation from her position as the senior director of the department.

Since March of this year, the health board has no longer had the power to set policy or put regulations in place. Members now simply serve as advisors to the Health Department. Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in the main assembly room of the Knoxville City-County Building.