Knox County Advisory Board of Health to meet as COVID-19 cases rise across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Advisory Board of Health will meet Wednesday, July 28 to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the small assembly room of the CIty-County Building, 400 W. Main St.

The session comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County and across Tennessee are rising following three months of declines. It will come six weeks after their June meeting. Board members had previously agreed in May to hold quarterly meetings in March, June, September and December.

According to the agenda the board will receive updates from board member and Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan and University of Tennessee Medical Center Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. James Shamiyeh.

The meeting will be available to watch via Community Television and online at www.ctvknox.org.

The board held its first meeting in April after it was stripped of its power in March by the Knox County Commission.