Knox County announces, fills 150 more vaccine appointments in less than 20 minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Additional vaccine appointments announced Friday by Knox County Health Department were filled in less than 20 minutes.

The department sent a notice about 150 additional first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week. The appointments filled quickly, as expected.

“We know 150 additional appointments doesn’t seem like a lot, but that’s 150 more people who are able to get this much-needed protection,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “Anytime we are able to get vaccine out to our community, even if it’s just in small batches, we are going to do it.”

The appointments are open and can be filled by qualifying individuals through KCHD’s online registration system.

The vaccines that will be used for these appointments are additional doses that were allotted for vaccination opportunities this week, but not used. Additional opportunities will continue to be announced as supply allows.

Those without internet or computer access can still make appointments, when available, by calling the KCHD Public Information Line (865-215-5555). Just yesterday, the public information line staff signed up more than 200 qualifying individuals who were without computer/internet access. The rest of the appointments for Jan. 22 were made via the online registration system. KCHD is working to increase call center capacity. More information will be available next week.

When accessing the scheduling website, individuals will be asked to verify they meet current eligibility requirements prior to scheduling an appointment. After reviewing eligibility requirements, individuals will see vaccine clinic locations, dates and available appointments. From there, selecting the appointment and providing necessary personal information will work just as a number of other common appointment scheduling sites work.

At their appointment, individuals will be required to verify their employment (with a work badge that shows a name and/or photo) or age (with a legal form of personal identification, like a drivers’ license or passport) before the vaccine is administered.