Knox County announces plans for new Veterans Park

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County leaders announced plans on Monday to build a new park to honor our veterans.

The park will be situated across from the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway near the Tennessee River.

The county is putting $250,000 into this project while working with the Legacy Parks Foundation and hopes to start work in 2021.

In addition to the memorial park, there will also be an ADA-approved trail and a more advanced hiking trail.

The Legacy Parks Foundation says it has $1.2 million in fundraising yet to go.

