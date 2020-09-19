Knox County Bar and Restaurant mandate begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday September 18 the new mandate requiring all bars and restaurants that sell alcohol to close at 11 p.m. goes into effect.

Beforehand, only bars were under a 10 p.m. alcohol sale curfew.

Employees at Pour Taproom in Knoxville see this as a win.

“The glass half full part of me says hey we went from 10 to 11 yay, another hour of revenue. It is what it is, it’s not closed and that’s all that matters to me right now,” said Joel Mclead, a Pour Taproom employee.

Customers are happy to comply, hoping that this will help things get back to normal faster.

“I’m hoping that we flatten the curve enough to get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Nathan Wallace, a Pour Taproom customer.

While dining rooms will close at 11, delivery, drive-through, curbside pick-up and carry-out services will still be allowed after the curfew. Live music will not be allowed – unless there can be at least 15 feet of space between the audience and performers.

Any violations will be charges as a class C misdemeanor.

Latest Posts