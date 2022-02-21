KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday night, the Knox County Board of Education will be voting on the next superintendent.

The board has a variety of ways they vote on certain topics but for the first time in recent memory, they are considering ballot voting. However, the final decision on how they will decide to vote will be made the night of.

Two finalists have been chosen in the search for a new superintendent for Knox County Schools. Both attended a forum on Thursday.

Doctor Linda Cash is currently the Director of Schools for Bradley County in Cleveland, Tennessee. When asked about school curriculum she said, “when you look at the curriculum and you look at the instructional patterns, what your looking for is what do we need to help, how do we assist.”

The second candidate is Doctor Jon Rysewyk who is the Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer for Knox County Schools.

Rysewyk said during the forum in regards to special education, “that’s great when you have a certified subject area teacher who’s teaching alongside with the modifications required with a special ed student.”

All nine members of the board of education will cast their vote on Tuesday.

“The superintendent is really the leader of the whole system. We have about 90 schools in our system. That includes high schools middle schools, elementary schools and preschools, and some alternative schools,” said board member Virginia Babb.

He added the board will be considering ballot voting because it was recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association. The TSBA assisted the board of education in the search process.

“Since we only have two candidates at this point, I think a lot of us would like to continue to that ballot voting where we actually have a piece of paper, put down our name, it is read out loud who we vote for,” said Babb.

With the ballot voting, each board member would write their names down and their vote. Those votes will then be counted and each member’s decision will be presented to the public along with the final vote.

“This is just a one-time thing. What I read, it goes back to what TSBA recommended to us. I think a lot of us looked at that and thought it was a good idea, but I can’t say if we on Tuesday night decide to do that or not. Once again we can’t all talk about this beforehand. We will talk about it really for the second time, we discussed it a little bit on Friday, but either way, we will be making a vote on Tuesday and I’m just looking forward to either candidate taking charge of our school system and moving us forward,” Babb added.

The final decision on how they will vote will be made Tuesday. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

The official announcement will be made on March 14 and the new superintendent will begin on July 1.

The official announcement will be made on March 14 and the new superintendent will begin on July 1.