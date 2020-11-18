Knox County Board of Health calls special meeting to discuss ‘options for further action’

No votes scheduled, board will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Health plans to convene Friday to discuss what other jurisdictions are doing about COVID-19 and to discuss options for this area.

No votes are scheduled, only discussions, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting will begin with an update from Dr. Martha Buchanan on the Knox County Health Department local situation. Buchanan is the senior director of KCHD and the public health officer representative on the board.

The special called meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, and you can watch it live in your WATE news app or at www.WATE.com. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m.