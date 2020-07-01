Knox County Board of Health holds July 1 meeting to talk next steps in COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health kicked off its July 1 meeting to discuss the current county health benchmarks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and approve what next steps officials will take.

The meeting comes the same day the Knox County Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — a 5.39% one-day increase and the second-highest number of new cases reported in one day. The Health Department also released its weekly benchmarks update Wednesday to coincide with the board of health meeting. The benchmarks will be released the same day the board meets going forward.

Last month, members of the Knox County Board of Health unanimously voted to go with the state’s plan, the Tennessee Pledge, for reopening amid the ongoing pandemic after a 14-day transitionary period in the current phased county plan.

That start date of aligning with the Tennessee Pledge was supposed to be Wednesday, July 1.

