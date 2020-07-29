Knox County Board of Health to hold July 29 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Knox County Board of Health were set to convene for the July 29 meeting via Zoom to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local response.

The meeting agenda had several more items on it than past meetings, along with possible action regarding local bars.

Apart from regular meeting procedures, Wednesday’s meeting will go over items such as: The board of health’s face covering regulation (which had been approved July 1), reports on enforcement of said regulation, the public-private partnership to encourage face coverings; the University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville data report; a benchmark presentation from the Knox County Health Department; the federal visit to Knoxville and discussion of Tennessee being labeled a “red zone” state; a review of local bars and discussion of possible action; and a review of the letter of support the board plans to send to Knox County Schools.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Knoxville city mayor sent the board a letter of support that also urged them to close bars and limit indoor dining, as recommended by White House coronavirus taskforce adviser Dr. Debora Birx in her visit to Knoxville earlier this week.

