Knox County Board of Health looks at UT situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health held its Aug. 26 meeting in which board members discussed COVID-19 safety precautions at the University of Tennessee.
Doctors Martha Buchanan and James Shamiyeah praised the steps being taken by the university; however, they added the campus situation still needs to be monitored.
The health board decided to invite a representative from UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman’s team, or the chancellor herself – to give an update each week.
The health board will meet again next week.
