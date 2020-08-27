Knox County Board of Health looks at UT situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health held its Aug. 26 meeting in which board members discussed COVID-19 safety precautions at the University of Tennessee.

Doctors Martha Buchanan and James Shamiyeah praised the steps being taken by the university; however, they added the campus situation still needs to be monitored.

The health board decided to invite a representative from UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman’s team, or the chancellor herself – to give an update each week.

The health board will meet again next week.

