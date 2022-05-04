KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Details have been released regarding Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ upcoming budget address.

In an interview with WATE, Knox County Chief Financial Officer Chris Caldwell said several topics will be presented during Thursday’s address including Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies’ pay, road paving projects, mental health news, and school-related issues.

One topic that is not expected to cause a stir: taxes. According to Caldwell, Jacobs does not anticipate raised taxes.

“His view of government is that of low taxes and providing needed services for citizens. You’ll see that not only in his operating budget but in his capital budget as well. The mayor is really focused on economic development and jobs and so that will be, of course, talked about in his address as well.”

Jacobs’ address is set for noon on Thursday, May 5. WATE plans to stream the budget address on our website.