Knox County businessman pleads guilty to tax evasion, theft Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chris Yousif [ + - ] Video

A former Knox County businessman has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and theft.

WATE reporter Don Dare previously investigated a complaint about Chris Yousif, the former manager of Quality Motors, back in 2017.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue saying their investigation into Yousif led to his guilty plea to five counts of sales tax evasion and one count of theft over $10,000 dollars.

Yousif has been placed on probation and ordered to pay more than $108,000 dollars in restitution to the state.

